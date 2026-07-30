Edward Snowden explains mass surveillance via digital IDs

Mass surveillance is not about public safety.

It is not about terrorism.

It is about power.

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Those are Edward Snowden’s words. Not speculation. Not opinion. The conclusion of a man who spent years inside the surveillance architecture, who built and maintained the tools, who understood exactly what they were designed to do and who they were designed to serve.

He breaks it down into four categories.

Economic espionage. Governments and the corporations they protect use surveillance to gain competitive advantage over foreign businesses, foreign governments, and foreign populations. Your communications are not being monitored to keep you safe. They are being monitored to keep the people at the top informed.

Diplomatic manipulation. When you know everything a foreign leader has said in private, to their advisors, to their family, to their allies, you hold enormous leverage over every negotiation. Surveillance is not a defensive tool. It is a diplomatic weapon.

Social influence. Understanding the behavior, the fears, the desires, and the associations of entire populations gives those in power the ability to shape what those populations think, believe, and do. This is not a side effect of mass surveillance. It is one of its primary purposes.

And finally. Understanding the actions of everyone in the world as carefully as possible. No matter who they are. No matter how innocent their life.

Not the terrorist. Not the criminal. Everyone.

The government told you the Patriot Act was about stopping another September 11th. The government told you PRISM was about foreign threats. The government told you the bulk collection of phone records was about keeping Americans safe.

Snowden walked out of the NSA with the documents that proved those statements false. He has been in Moscow ever since.

The surveillance state was not built to protect you. It was built to understand you completely so that whoever controls it can control everything else.

This newsletter covers what Snowden revealed and what it means.

Subscribe at 19% off forever because 2019 was when he finally got to tell the whole story in his own words.

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