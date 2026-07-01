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The idea comes at a time when people’s faith in institutions is faltering amid years of data collection they rarely see.

Now, Rep. Keith Self is openly calling for outright rejection of digital IDs and the dismantling of what he calls a “surveillance state.” His stance hearkens back to America’s initial break with central control and addresses recent comments from King Charles suggesting digital IDs are an inevitable development for a modern state.

The following paragraphs demonstrate why this issue is more than just another policy debate. The congressman’s arguments tap into a long-held concern about technology’s potential to consolidate power in unprecedented ways.

His foundational premise-America’s rejection of tyranny-provides context for his critique of what he calls “monarchical” surveillance.

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