Cities Are Ditching Flock — And Walking Right Into Something Worse

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A wave of cities have started cancelling their Flock camera contracts in response to mounting public pressure. That should be good news. But according to new reporting, many of those same cities are simply replacing Flock with surveillance agreements that could end up being even more invasive.

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The New Names Aren’t Better

Axon and Motorola have both moved into the automatic license plate reader business, building cameras that track vehicles the same way Flock’s system does. The difference is what these companies already have in place around that core product.

Axon reportedly already has deals with 85% of police departments nationwide, built on the back of its body camera business. That existing footprint is exactly why its expansion into mass surveillance and license plate readers should worry people more, not less — the infrastructure and institutional relationships are already there, ready to absorb a new layer of tracking capability with minimal friction.

One reported example: Denver’s city council approved a new Axon contract to replace its Flock cameras, despite community concerns and calls for a no vote.

Facial Recognition Is the Next Step

What makes this shift more troubling is where these companies are headed next. Beyond license plates, they’re reportedly moving into facial recognition, AI-driven analysis, and a massive integrated database — all with very little oversight attached.

A system that tracks a car is one thing. A system that tracks a car and identifies the face of everyone inside it, feeding both into a shared searchable database, is an entirely different category of surveillance.

Why does canceling one contract feel like progress if the replacement quietly does more?

This Is the Shell Game Snowden Warned About

Edward Snowden has spent years cautioning that surveillance infrastructure doesn’t shrink once public pressure forces a retreat — it relocates. A company gets banned, a contract gets cancelled, and the underlying appetite for data collection simply migrates to whichever vendor hasn’t drawn scrutiny yet.

Cities celebrating a Flock cancellation without scrutinizing what comes next are declaring victory in the wrong fight. The actual goal was never “get rid of this one company.” It was “stop building infrastructure that tracks innocent people by default.” Judged by that standard, swapping Flock for Axon’s facial recognition pipeline isn’t a win. It’s the same threat wearing a different logo.

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