China is the blueprint for what Western Governments wants to force on their citizens

It sounds like science fiction – thirty years of warnings about a world controlled by complete surveillance. Snowden revealed their intentions are deadly serious. The global cult’s ultimate objective is finally out in the open.

For decades, the warning has been shouted from the rooftops.

There is a global network — call it what it really is: a cult — that wants only one thing above all others. One world government. One central bank controlling every financial transaction on earth. One single digital currency that provides no opportunity for using cash, no opportunity for privacy, and no opportunity for escape.

It does not claim to be tyranny; instead, it claims to be the only sane choice if the next engineered crisis occurs.

Years ago, Edward Snowden ripped the lid off of this, revealing to us the framework already in place: massive metadata collection, warrant-less digital sweeps of our private lives, and partnerships between technology giants and intelligence agencies treating every citizen as a potential threat. He did not make an educated guess; he provided documentation; he put his very existence at risk so we could view the cage being constructed around us.

And what model do they respect most? China.

China is no longer pretending to provide a facade of freedom or to offer any illusion of democracy. It simply does.

On every city street, millions of facial recognition cameras locate you. AI logs every movement you make in real time. The social credit system measures how obedient you are based on a video game style point system. If you obey the State’s dictates, points accumulate. When you cross the line of what the State deems acceptable, points disappear. If your points drop below a certain level, the hammer comes down.

No flights. No trains. No loans. No legitimate employment. Already millions of Chinese citizens live this punishment, not for committing crimes, but for engaging in behaviors the State does not approve of.

This is not a byproduct of some design flaw in the system. This is the intended outcome of the system.

Snowden had warned us that the structure of the surveillance apparatus would be exported. The same instruments — surveillance networks, behavioral ratings, algorithmic enforcement — are quietly being adapted here with different names attached to the same intent — total control — minute-by-minute tracking — immediate punishments for disobedience.

The World Economic Forum has publicly extolled the virtues of it. They have been embedded in China since 1979. They call the Chinese model “incredible.” A “model” for other nations to follow. Appealing. Efficient.

When billionaire globalists and international think tank members begin to describe an authoritarian surveillance model as a blueprint worthy of emulation, wake up.

They’ve spent decades softening the ground. Manufactured crises. Exploited crises. Fear has been used as a tool to manipulate people. Convenience has been offered as bait. “Just download the app.” “Just scan the code.” “Just link your ID.” With each surrender of your autonomy — with each refusal to surrender, you become an extreme dissident.

Snowden knew where this was headed. No cash means no anonymity in transactions. No privacy means no dissent. No escape from the score means no true liberty.

The cult doesn’t need to send tanks into the streets to enslave humanity when its algorithms can freeze your life without pulling the trigger.

To comprehend the extent to which the Chinese-style system of total control has already insinuated itself into Western institutions — which agencies continue to operate in bulk data collection programs, which technology companies contribute to the feeding trough, and why Snowden’s exile continues to represent the ultimate evidence of his revelations — subscribe to the remainder of this piece and our unbiased coverage of the total surveillance takeover.

The blueprint is not theoretical. It is in operation in China today. The architects who created it in China are advising on policies in the West.

Snowden didn’t flee because he was guilty. He fled because he exposed the truth about a machine created to enslave humanity. He gave up his home, his security, his future so the rest of us may still have a fighting chance to resist.

Thirty years of warnings. Snowden’s documents. China’s living example.

The question isn’t whether the global cult wants this nightmare to come to fruition. The question is whether enough of us will reject living in this nightmare.

They’re counting on apathy. They’re counting on convenience. They’re counting on fear.

Do not give it to them.

The cage is closing. Snowden showed us the bars. It is now up to us to shatter the bars before the door is locked forever.