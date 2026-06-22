Figures who once loudly opposed invasive state spying are now suddenly supporting the introduction of more surveillance powers. As news of these new Canadian provisions continues to emerge, the hypocrisy is glaring.

The X video above showing a comparison between Liberal politicians railing against state spying in the past and the reality of Bill C-22 and associated measures moving forward clearly illustrates this profound shift in attitude.

What makes this particularly striking is the fact that it is the same political party that delivered the warnings now pushing forward with these invasive provisions. The obvious question now being raised is, what exactly has changed to cause this reversal and why should it be accepted without any critical scrutiny?

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