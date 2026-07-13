Canada’s Liberal Majority Quietly Assembles Snowden’s Worst Nightmare
Canada’s ruling liberal party has proven that all you need to make the internet a tool of the state is a majority in parliament
While others debate the merits of content moderation in the world, Canada has moved forward to implement the mechanisms for real-time citizen monitoring and preemptive speech throttling.
The policy looks less like policy, and more like a slow-motion rehearsal for the digital panopticon, which Edward Snowden spent years exposing.
What happens when a government decides that “hate” is whatever the party in power says it is on any given Tuesday?