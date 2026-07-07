C-22 has rolled under the radar — and Canadians are again faced with being trapped in the same surveillance web Snowden revealed nearly two decades prior.

It was there to see for anyone wanting to pay attention. The current version of Canada’s proposed Bill C-22 (an expansion of the government’s access to digital data) mirrors what we have seen operate in some of the world’s most oppressive regimes. And, once packaged as “public safety” provisions; they reveal themselves as additional layers of citizen surveillance — without legitimate limits.

So why do we continue seeing this pattern in all the Western democracies that claim to believe in individual rights?