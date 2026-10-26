Byron Donalds Wants Cops to Have “All the Tools.” Snowden Warned Us Where That Leads

Get 50% off for 1 year

Rep. Byron Donalds says he’s pro-Flock camera because law enforcement needs “all the tools available to them.” He also says the Fourth Amendment “is not up for grabs” and that the technology needs “strict controls.” Those two positions don’t actually sit together as comfortably as he seems to think.

Get 50% off a full year of the Edward Snowden newsletter — lock in the discount before it’s gone.

Get 50% off for 1 year

The Contradiction Built Into His Own Statement

If the Fourth Amendment genuinely isn’t up for grabs, then “all the tools available” was never the right standard to begin with. The Fourth Amendment doesn’t ask whether a tool exists and might help. It asks whether the government has individualized suspicion before it goes looking. A camera network that logs every vehicle and every pedestrian, regardless of suspicion, fails that test before any “control” gets added on top of it.

Why frame this as needing guardrails on a system, instead of asking whether the system should exist in its current form at all?

Even Donalds Doesn’t Trust Flock

Here’s the detail that undercuts his own argument: Donalds reportedly says Flock specifically is too “loosey goosey,” while claiming other companies handle this better. That’s a remarkable admission. If the leading mass-surveillance vendor in the country is too undisciplined even for a pro-surveillance member of Congress, that’s not an argument for swapping vendors. It’s evidence that this entire category of technology outruns oversight by design, not by accident.

Snowden Already Told Us How This Goes

This is exactly the pattern Edward Snowden spent his career warning about. Every mass surveillance system gets introduced with the same reassurances — strict controls, oversight boards, only used for serious crimes. And every time, the controls lag years behind the capability, get quietly loosened once the public stops paying attention, or get outsourced to a private company operating outside the reach of the very Fourth Amendment protections lawmakers claim to be defending.

“All the tools available” is precisely the mindset Snowden risked his freedom warning against — because in a surveillance system, the tools don’t stay contained to their original purpose. They expand. Snowden proved that with the NSA. Flock’s own patents and data-sharing arrangements are proving it again, this time built by a private company answering to investors instead of voters.

Strict controls sound reasonable in a sentence on cable news. They’ve never once been enough to stop a surveillance system from growing past its original promise.

Upgrade your subscription today and get 50% off a full year — support independent reporting like this before the discount ends.

Get 50% off for 1 year