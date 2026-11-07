A Town Said No to Flock Cameras. Now a Chief Deputy Is Complaining About It.

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A local sheriff’s office recently pushed back against a town’s decision not to renew its Flock camera contract, with a chief deputy expressing frustration at a public meeting over losing access to the system. The response online was blunt: police did this job for generations without automated mass surveillance, and they can keep doing it without complaint now.

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What Actually Changed Here

This wasn’t a case of a community losing law enforcement’s ability to investigate crime. It was a town simply declining to renew a surveillance contract — choosing not to keep an automated camera network running that tracks every vehicle passing through, regardless of whether anyone is suspected of anything.

That’s not defunding detective work. That’s declining to outsource policing to a private camera company.

Why “Get a Warrant” Isn’t Just a Punchline

The message directed at law enforcement here carries real weight: if there’s genuine suspicion of a crime, the traditional path still exists — build a case, establish probable cause, and get a warrant. That system isn’t obsolete. It’s the same framework that solved crimes long before license-plate readers existed.

What Flock-style systems offer instead is a shortcut around that process — mass collection first, justification for using it later. When a town says no to renewing that shortcut, it isn’t asking police to stop investigating crime. It’s asking them to go back to investigating it the way the Constitution actually intended.

Why the Complaint Itself Is Revealing

There’s something telling in an officer publicly framing the loss of a surveillance tool as a hardship. If detective work genuinely required a warrantless mass-tracking system to function, that would be a remarkable admission about how far policing has drifted from traditional investigative standards.

Snowden’s Warning, Playing Out at the City Council Level

This is exactly the dynamic Edward Snowden spent his career warning about: once a surveillance tool exists, institutions built around it stop viewing it as optional and start treating its absence as a loss, even when the tool was never constitutionally necessary in the first place. The append of convenience becomes dependency, and dependency gets defended as if it were a right.

A town saying no to that dependency isn’t radical. It’s a reminder that consent can be withdrawn — and that law enforcement doesn’t get to treat continued surveillance access as owed to them.

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