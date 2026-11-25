Get 50% off for 1 year

A video circulating from a Santa Clarita city meeting shows the mayor admitting, in front of a packed room, that she believed Flock cameras were only positioned on highways. She was wrong — and the crowd’s reaction made clear just how badly that misunderstanding landed.

Get 50% off a full year of the Edward Snowden newsletter — lock in the discount before it’s gone.

Get 50% off for 1 year

A Local Official Caught Off Guard by Her Own City’s Tech

What makes this moment so striking isn’t just the mistake itself. It’s who made it. This wasn’t a resident guessing about surveillance infrastructure from the outside — it was the mayor, someone with direct oversight over decisions like this, publicly revealing she didn’t actually know where these cameras were deployed or what they were capable of tracking.

If the people approving this technology don’t fully understand its reach, who does?

Why the Crowd’s Reaction Matters

The eruption from the audience wasn’t just political theater. It reflected something real: a growing public awareness that these camera networks have expanded far beyond their original pitch, often without residents — or apparently even elected officials — being kept fully informed.

That gap between what’s promised and what’s actually deployed is exactly the pattern that erodes public trust in surveillance systems over time.

The Snowden Parallel Is Hard to Ignore

This is the same dynamic Edward Snowden spent years warning about: surveillance programs get introduced with narrow, reassuring justifications — track stolen cars, monitor highways, catch specific threats — and then quietly expand well past those original boundaries. The public is told one story. The infrastructure tells another.

Snowden’s core argument was that once this kind of technology exists, oversight becomes the only real safeguard. But oversight requires the overseers to actually understand what they’re overseeing. When a sitting mayor doesn’t know her own city’s camera network extends beyond highways, that safeguard has already failed before a single misuse even occurs.

Why This Keeps Happening

It’s tempting to treat this as one local official’s embarrassing gaffe. But it’s really a symptom of something larger — surveillance systems rolling out faster than the governance structures meant to check them, in city after city, often with minimal public debate before the cameras go up.

Snowden warned that this is how mass surveillance normalizes itself: not through one dramatic overreach, but through a thousand small gaps between what officials believe is happening and what’s actually being built.

Upgrade your subscription today and get 50% off a full year — support independent reporting like this before the discount ends.

Get 50% off for 1 year