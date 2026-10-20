A New Study Says Flock Cameras Misread 70% of License Plates. So What Are They Actually For?

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A widely shared claim is circulating that a new study found Flock’s AI cameras misread more than 70% of license plates — a number striking enough that it raises an obvious question: if the system fails at its most basic advertised job that often, what is it actually being used for?

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A Failure Rate That Doesn’t Match the Sales Pitch

Flock has consistently marketed its cameras as license plate readers — a narrow, specific function pitched to city councils and law enforcement as a tool for catching stolen vehicles and known suspects. A failure rate anywhere close to what’s being reported would make that core function nearly useless on its own.

So why do cities keep renewing contracts for a tool that reportedly can’t reliably do the one thing it’s named after?

Cameras Where There Are No Cars

The claim doesn’t stop at accuracy. It also points to cameras being installed in locations with little to no vehicle traffic at all — places where reading license plates efficiently would serve almost no practical purpose.

That detail matters more than it might first appear. A tool installed specifically to track cars, placed somewhere cars barely pass, isn’t optimized for its stated purpose. It’s optimized for something else — coverage, presence, or data collection of a different kind entirely.

The Uncomfortable Question This Raises

Put those two claims together — a high misread rate on the plates themselves, combined with placement that doesn’t track normal traffic patterns — and a different explanation starts to look more plausible: that license plate reading was never really the primary function. It’s the explanation offered to residents and city councils, while the actual value of the system lies elsewhere, in the broader footage, patterns, and metadata these cameras are quietly capturing regardless of whether they read a single plate correctly.

Why Snowden’s Warning Applies Directly Here

This is a pattern Edward Snowden has spent years cautioning people to watch for: the stated purpose of a surveillance tool and its actual function drift apart the moment nobody’s checking the math. A “license plate reader” that struggles to read license plates but still gets renewed year after year isn’t a broken product. It’s a product whose real value was never really about the plates in the first place.

If a system can’t perform its most basic advertised task with any reliability, and continues getting installed anyway, the burden should be on the vendor and the city to explain why — not on residents to assume good faith.

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