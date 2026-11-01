A California IT Expert Says Flock Cameras Are Something Far Bigger Than License Plate Readers

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A California resident with two decades of IT experience is going viral for laying out, in detail, what he says Flock’s camera network actually is — and it’s a sharp departure from how the company markets itself to the cities that pay for it.

Not Speculation, He Says — Documentation

The speaker didn’t frame this as a guess. As he put it:

“I’ve served as the chief network architect for Fortune 500 companies, I’ve designed data centers, and today I work on cloud infrastructure for one of the largest loan origination companies in the country. I’m not speculating on how this technology works. I’ve read their patents and I know how it works.”

His central claim: “Flock advertises these cameras as simple license plate readers. But their own patents tell a different story. They’re AI-powered surveillance machines that capture every passing vehicle and person and transmit that data to a private corporate cloud, making it queryable by a multitude of state and federal agencies.”

Who Actually Controls the Data

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He raised a pointed jurisdictional problem: “The city of Corona does not control that database, and Corona residents have no public record rights against a private company’s servers. Our daily movements are being harvested by a $7.5 billion corporation, that only answers to venture capital investors, not to us. Flock did not reach that valuation on their per-camera subscription fees. That math doesn’t add up.”

A Denial He Says Doesn’t Hold Up

He also raised a specific allegation about Flock’s leadership: “Flock CEO was asked whether the company had any federal contracts. He said no. That was a lie. Public records revealed that Flock had been secretly running a pilot program giving the US Border Patrol access to local police camera data without the knowledge of the cities that paid for the cameras.”

The Bigger Network He Says This Feeds Into

He connected Flock to a much larger data ecosystem: “Flock integrates directly with Palantir, a data fusion platform, with a $30 million contract with ICE. Peter Thiel, the founder of Palantir, is also one of Flock’s primary investors. These are not separate companies with separate agendas. They are connected actors that are building a connected infrastructure.”

He pointed to public remarks from Palantir’s own CEO as reason for concern, saying the technology “is being used as a political instrument, designed to reduce the political power of certain voters. And that’s the ecosystem that our Corona cameras are feeding into.” Notably, Palantir’s CEO has publicly discussed his AI technology shifting economic and political power away from certain voter blocs — remarks that have drawn scrutiny well beyond this one speaker’s argument.

His Ask Isn’t to Abolish Policing

He was careful to draw a distinction: “We’re not anti-police at all. We’re against mass surveillance of innocent residents by a company with a documented record of deception, built by investors with a stated political agenda. We’re asking the City Council to start auditing the queries made against Flock’s database, to disclose any data sharing agreements, and to take a vote to cancel the Flock safety contract.”

The Technical Detail Backing the Claim

A follow-up post cited specifics: “Patents describe broader object detection, including tracking people and pedestrians, patents like US11416545B1. The system uses a centralized cloud database for nationwide queries. Data goes to Flock’s private cloud, AWS-based, encrypted. Nationwide lookup is common, 75%+ of customers are enrolled enabling cross-jurisdictional searches. Residents have no direct public records access to the corporate servers.”

His conclusion: “This creates a mass surveillance network feeding a private company’s infrastructure... We are being lied to. Cancel all contracts nationwide.”

Why This Fits Snowden’s Warning Exactly

This is the precise architecture Edward Snowden spent his career warning about — a system sold to the public in narrow, reassuring terms while operating, underneath, as something far broader. A “license plate reader” that also tracks pedestrians. A “local safety tool” quietly wired into federal agencies. A company answerable to venture investors rather than the residents whose movements it’s capturing.

Whether every detail here holds up to scrutiny or not, the pattern it describes — technology outgrowing its stated purpose while oversight lags years behind — is exactly the failure mode Snowden tried to get ahead of before it became normal.

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