50 Officers Used License-Plate Readers to Stalk Women — And Snowden Warned Us About This Exact Failure Mode

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A Washington Post analysis of police and court records found that at least 50 law-enforcement officers have been charged with or accused of using license-plate readers for unauthorized purposes — including stalking women without their knowledge or consent.

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The Numbers Are Worse Than They First Appear

According to the Post’s reporting, in 26 of these cases, investigators and prosecutors said officers used the technology to track their wives, girlfriends, exes, their exes’ new partners, or women they simply wanted to meet. In other cases, the specific targets were never disclosed. Flock’s system alone was involved in 46 of the cases the Post analyzed, with the remainder involving competing license-plate reader products.

That’s not a handful of bad actors slipping through the cracks. That’s a documented pattern, across dozens of departments, using a technology marketed almost entirely on the promise of public safety.

The Accountability Gap

Here’s the part that should trouble people most: despite the scale of this abuse, the Post found that the investigation has led to discipline for only two officers — and those two were accused merely of losing license-plate readers, not misusing the data inside them.

Fifty cases of alleged stalking and abuse. Two disciplinary actions, neither of which was even about the stalking itself.

Why does the system built to catch this abuse barely seem to catch it at all?

This Is the Exact Failure Snowden Predicted

Edward Snowden’s warnings about mass surveillance were never just about the existence of the data. They were about what happens once that data sits in the hands of people with access and no meaningful oversight. Snowden argued for years that “trust us” is not a policy — that any system capable of tracking a person’s location will eventually be used by someone, somewhere, for reasons that have nothing to do with its stated purpose.

License-plate readers were pitched as tools for finding stolen cars and wanted suspects. What the Post’s reporting shows is that they’ve also become tools for men with badges to track women who have no idea they’re being watched. That’s not a hypothetical slippery slope. It’s fifty confirmed cases.

The Bigger Question This Raises

If the officers entrusted to operate this technology can’t be reliably held accountable for weaponizing it against private citizens, what does that say about every other surveillance system currently being expanded with the same “trust the professionals” assurance?

Snowden spent his career trying to get Americans to ask that question before the abuse cases piled up. This is what it looks like when nobody asks it in time.

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